New Delhi: The fifth season of Prime Video’s beloved show “Panchayat is set to release on the streamer in 2026.

Created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, “Panchayat” revolves around Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar), an engineering graduate who for lack of a better job option, joins as secretary of a panchayat office in a fictional village named Phulera in Uttar Pradesh.

The fourth season of “Panchayat” was released June 24 and has surpassed all previous seasons in viewership, according to a press release.

The makers have confirmed the fifth season of the show is currently in development.

“We are absolutely delighted with the phenomenal response to ‘Panchayat’ Season 4, which has further elevated the series’ stature and set new benchmarks for authentic storytelling,” said Manish Menghani, director and head – content licensing of Prime Video India.

“With its heartfelt narrative and relatable characters, ‘Panchayat’ has evolved into a global phenomenon, transcending borders and touching audiences with its warmth, simplicity, and authenticity. This milestone not only reflects the enduring love for the series but also reinforces the growing global appetite for rooted, Indian stories. We’re excited to share that work has already begun on Season 5, and we look forward to continuing the journey of Phulera and its beloved characters.”

Produced by The Viral Fever, the show is written by Chandan Kumar and is directed by Akshat Vijaywargiya and Deepak Kumar Mishra.

It features Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, Ashok Pathak and Pankaj Jha

Vijay Koshy, president of The Viral Fever (TVF), said he is looking forward to bringing another season next year.

“This series holds a special place in our hearts, as it beautifully captures the charm, humour, and nuances of rural India, celebrating the power of simple, human storytelling. We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming love Season 4 has received—not just from viewers across India, but from audiences around the world. A heartfelt thank you to the incredible cast and crew whose passion and dedication made this journey possible, and to the fans whose unwavering support continues to inspire us. We’re excited for what lies ahead and look forward to bringing Season 5 to audiences in 2026.”

PTI