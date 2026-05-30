Mumbai: Hindi film star Alia Bhatt will be seen playing a killer in Alpha, raised and trained to kill.

News about her character in the upcoming Yash Raj Films’ entertainer Alpha was doing the rounds on social media. However, a source close working with the production confirmed to IANS: “Alia Bhatt is definitely playing a killer in Alpha.”

“She isn’t like the goody good heroes that the YRF Spy Universe has introduced so far and is, in fact, an assassin who has been raised and trained to kill. She isn’t a spy. She is an alpha killer,” said the source

As per the source, YRF head honcho Aditya Chopra wanted to give a new, cool hero “who shouldn’t be judged for her actions but should be seen as someone who will do as she pleases.”

The source added: This is a very today’s way of looking at protagonists because people want to see exciting, entertaining protagonists on screen. Alia’s character in Alpha will do just that!”

“With Alpha, Aditya Chopra is taking a very unconventional approach to build a hero. This is clearly a creative pivot for the YRF Spyverse and a much-needed one for the universe that wants to score big with Alpha as it puts a leading lady doing hardcore action in an action entertainer entirely mounted on her,” added the source.

When contacted, YRF spokesperson did not deny the news.

“All we can say is that everyone should wait for the first asset of Alpha. We can neither confirm or deny this chatter at this stage,” the person said.

Alpha also stars Sharvari alongside Alia. It has Bobby Deol essaying the role of a villain and Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. Directed by Shiv Rawail, known for helming The Railway Men, the film is set to release July 3.