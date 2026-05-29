Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar has dismissed speculation over his mass unfollow spree on Instagram, calling it a “digital detox” and urging people not to turn it into “national news”.

The filmmaker recently unfollowed most of his inner circle on the platform, including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, and designer Manish Malhotra.

The move sparked a wave of speculation online, with fans quick to note that Johar still appeared to be following actor Priyanka Chopra on Instagram.

On Thursday night, Johar addressed the speculation in a brief note on his Instagram Story.

“It’s a DIGITAL DETOX!!!! Am unfollowing everyone to reduce my time and energy spent on the gram!!! This can’t be national news for god’s sake… please clickbait something else! This is irrelevant,” he wrote.

The filmmaker, who turned 54 earlier this week, currently follows only 78 people on Instagram and has 17.5 million followers on the social media platform.

As for his professional endeavours, Johar’s banner Dharma Productions recently released “Chaand Mera Dil”, starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, in theatres. He will also return as the host for the ninth season of his celebrity chat show “Koffee With Karan”, which will premiere later this year.