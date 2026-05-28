Mumbai: The makers of actor Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Thursday released a motion poster saluting the hospital staff who kept functioning during the 26/11 terror attack.

Written and directed by Manoj Tapadia, the movie is set inside Cama Hospital on the night of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and chronicles how nurses, ward boys, cleaners, lift operators, security staff and administrative workers held their ground as terror unfolded outside and helped save 400 lives.

Titled “The Unseen Heroes”, the motion poster features Kangana and another woman in hospital uniforms, their faces and clothes bearing marks of injury and ash against a backdrop of fire and smoke.

Set to be released in theatres June 12, the film is presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios and produced by Pen Studios, Kangana’s Manikarnika Films and Paramhans Creations in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment. It will be distributed by Pen Marudhar.

In a statement, Ranaut said the film was a tribute to those who act without the promise of recognition.

“When disaster strikes, our collective instinct is to look toward armed uniforms or state authorities for salvation. But this film tributes the uniforms nobody notices until the world is burning-the blood-stained aprons, the sterile hospital scrubs, the frayed civilian clothes.

“True courage does not wait for a badge, permission, or the promise of a medal. Every single frame of this motion poster compels us to look into the eyes of people who surrendered everything they had without ever demanding an audience. I feel a profound honour in being part of a film that carries their truth to the world,” she said.

Tapadia said the creative challenge was to capture restraint rather than spectacle.

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“The easiest thing to capture on camera is the explosive loudness of the gunfire, the destruction, and the panic. From day one, I challenged our creative team to capture something infinitely more complex: the silence of bravery,” he said.

Gada said the film reflected an instinct of shared humanity in moments of crisis.

“For us at PEN Studios, supporting this film goes beyond commercial intent; it feels like preserving a truth we must not forget. We hope the film reminds audiences that the real architects of our destiny are not only those in power, but the ordinary people we encounter every day,” he said.

Besides Ranaut, the ensemble cast includes Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra and Zahid Khan.