Khurda: The driver of a bus carrying migrants from Hyderabad died after the bus rammed into a stationary goods truck at Kuhudi Square on National Highway 16 under Tangi police limits in Khurda district Tuesday morning.

While two passengers suffered injuries in the mishap, others escaped unhurt. The identities of the deceased driver and injured passengers are yet to be ascertained.

On being informed, Tangi police reached the spot, rescued injured passengers and rushed them to a local government hospital.

Sources said, the bus (AP02TA0954) with 45 passengers from Khurda, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts left Hyderabad for Odisha Sunday. At Kuhudi Square, a goods truck had been parked by the roadside. The bus came and rammed straight into the truck, killing the driver on the spot.

Police investigation is under way.

PNN