Berhampur: The work of Chheligada hydropower project in tribal-dominated R Udaygiri block of Gajapati district has hit a tardy pace, causing widespread resentment among locals.

The project assumes importance as this is in a backward region and it will help in electrification of many remote villages, a report said. According to the report, the work of the main dam has not yet started.

It was in 1985 when then Congress government proposed the project and had taken up its survey work. 20 years after this (in 2005), its outlay was pegged at Rs 97 crore.

But as the project work gets delayed, its cost has escalated to Rs 706 crore. The delay is likely to lead to further cost overrun while the time line for completion of the project is uncertain.

But the executive engineer of the project has hinted that the project may be completed by 2024.

After completion of the project, 3600 hectares of farmland will get irrigation coverage in Mohana and R Udaygiri blocks in Gajapati district, Digapahandi and Sanakhemundi blocks of Ganjam district.

Moreover, it will generate about 30 megawatt of electricity every day. This hydropower project is expected to alleviate the power crisis in the region.

Besides, the project will help in removing the drinking water woes in the region. Over 500 families will face displacement at Chheligada, Bidyadharpur, Taligaon, Kajili and Subiga.

It is said that displacement issues have hindered the work. The administration has been trying to clear the bottlenecks. The fourth meeting of the rehabilitation and peripheral development advisory committee was held August 13, 2019.

It was attended by the then southern range RDC, MP Chandrasekhar Sahu, Gajapati Collector, chief engineer and other engineers of the Berhampur water resources division, Mohana MLA and other people’s representatives and the displaced people.

It was learnt that Rs 29 crore has been paid as compensation to the displaced family. A colony has been set up at Samantrapur near Digapahandi where all facilities have been put up for the displaced families.

According to the executive engineer of the project, the blueprint of the dam entails damming up the water of a hill stream from Ramgiri hill. A tender for the dam construction will be floated in April.

Meanwhile, construction of a canal and a tunnel in the hill has started.

