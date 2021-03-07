Kolkata: Actor Mithun Chakraborty, one of the most popular icons among the people of West Bengal, joined the BJP during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally here Sunday. By doing so Mithun Chakraborty ended days of speculation which had been doing the rounds. And like he has done always ‘Mahaguru’, as he is known among millions of his fans enthralled the huge gathering at the Brigade Parade Ground here. Mithun had met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at his bungalow in Mumbai 16 February. Since then there had been speculation the actor may join BJP and become its face for chief minister in the Bengal Assembly elections starting later this month.

Mithun had earlier been a Rajya Sabha member nominated by the Trinamool Congress (TMC). However, he quit the TMC and also resigned from the Rajya Sabha after he was named in the Saradha chit fund scam case. He was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for the Rs 1.2 crore fees he took for being a brand ambassador of Saradha. He returned the money with interest.

As expected, Mithun had the crowd baying for more when he started his speech. He used some of his most popular dialogues from the films he has acted in. “First of all it is a dream come true for me for sharing the same stage with Prime Minister Modi. The BJP has made it possible for me,” Mithun said. “I am a proud Bengali, all of you know that. I want to serve Bengal,” added Mithun who is known for his philanthropic work.

Mithun then went on to deliver some of his punch lines which the crowd loved. “Marbo ekhaney…lash porbay shoshaney (I will thrash you here and your body will be found at the crematorium,” Mithun said, quoting from his 2006 hit film, MLA Fatakeshto.

“Here is my new dialogue. Ami joldhorao noi, bele borao noi… ami ekta cobra, ek chobol-ei chhobi (Don’t mistake me for a harmless snake, I am a pure cobra. One strike and you will become a photograph on the wall,” Mithun shouted. The audience cheered wildly.

In a Kurta, cap and sunglasses, the national award winner also accepted the BJP flag and waved to the crowd.