The recent death of the Hindi film actor Sushant Singh Rajput still continues to haunt the nation.

According to reports, the late actor was suffering from depression for a long time.

Amid this, Kannada film industry’s well-known actress and Bigg Boss 3 contestant Jayashree Ramaiah’s Facebook post has created a buzz on social media.

“I quit. Goodbye to this f*****g world and depression,” wrote Jayashree in her latest social media post.

According to some reports, Jayashree has been suffering from depression and taking medicines for a long time. The lack of work amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made her more mentally disturbed.

As soon as the post was shared, her friends and relatives got worried and rushed to her house, asking her not to take any wrong step.

However shortly after this, Jayashree took to social media again and wrote that she was fine.

Jayashree deleted her earlier post and wrote: “I’m Alright and safe!! Love you all.”

Adhvithi told ETimes that Jayashree has been battling depression for a while now. “She had family issues and was also concerned about the lack of work. She has shared several times about how low she’s been and I would try to cheer her up. But the problem was that she’d keep changing her phone number so often that it became difficult to keep track of how she was doing,” she said.

Around four months ago, Jayashree reportedly moved into her own home, but went incommunicado again. “A few days ago, I messaged her on social media and she said she was doing fine. So I was shocked to see this update on Wednesday morning. I am awaiting more clarity on the issue,” said Adhvithi added.

Jayashree’s debuted with Uppu Huli Khara but was shot to fame with famous show Bigg Boss Season 3.