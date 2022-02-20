Kolkata: Veteran wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha, who has been dropped from the Indian Test squad, revealed Saturday that the team management headed by head coach Rahul Dravid had told him to think about ‘retirement’. This is because Wriddhiman Saha he won’t be considered for selection henceforth. It was reported earlier that Wriddhiman had pulled out of Ranji Trophy as he has been told that he won’t be selected in Indian team.

“The team management told me that I would not be considered henceforth. I could not tell this so long as I was part of the India team setup,” an explosive Wriddhiman told mediapersons. “Even coach Rahul Dravid suggested that I think about taking retirement,” Wriddhiman spilled the beans on classified conversations with head coach.

Wriddhiman also hit out at BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. He claimed had assured him that he shouldn’t worry about his place in the Indian team.

“When I hit an unbeaten 61 taking a pain-killer in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur last November, Dadi (as Sourav is referred to by Bengal players) congratulated me over Whatsapp. He even mentioned that I should not worry about anything so long as he is at the helm of the BCCI. Such a message from the board president really boosted my confidence. But I failed to understand why everything changed so fast,” Wriddhiman informed.

The former Indian wicket-keeper said that that message was conveyed to him by Dravid in South Africa. “He called me to his room and informed me that since I am not the first choice keeper anymore, the team management would want to groom some youngsters. He also told me that I should not be shocked if I do not find a place in the side for the Sri Lanka series. I had then told him that I was not thinking about retirement,” Wridhhiman stated.

The wicket-keeper added that all this while he kept quiet on the issue, because he had officially not been dropped. However, once axed, he decided to come clean on the issue.

Wriddhiman also said that chairman of the senior selection committee, Chetan Sharma had also informed him that ‘he will not be considered for selection from now on’ 10-12 days back.