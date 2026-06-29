Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared a deeply moving experience from a special gathering that left him “numb” and overwhelmed.

In a heartfelt note on Instagram, he recalled being invited as the chief guest at an event attended by some of the world’s leading doctors, scientists, and researchers. Kher revealed that the moment took an unexpected turn when he was honoured by the very people who dedicate their lives to saving others, leaving the actor both humbled and speechless.

Sharing a series of his photos and videos, he wrote, “My most unusual and prestigious award! Jai Ho!” Some awards leave you speechless. This was one of them. Yesterday, I had the privilege of being the chief guest at an extraordinary gathering of some of the finest doctors, scientists, and researchers from across the world. People who spend their lives searching for cures, fighting cancer, pushing the boundaries of medical science, and quite literally giving people a new lease on life.”

“And then… they honoured me. I honestly didn’t know how to react. I was humbled, overwhelmed, grateful… and for a few moments, completely numb. Because I entertain people. These remarkable men and women save lives. So to receive an award from such accomplished minds is not just an honour—it feels like a blessing. Perhaps it is life’s way of reminding us that every sincere contribution, in its own way, has value.”

Anupam Kher concluded by writing, “Meeting all of you, listening to your journeys, and sharing a few moments together was an education in itself. I will cherish this award not because it sits on a shelf, but because of the hands that gave it to me. Thank you. My respect for all of you has only grown deeper.”

Work-wise, Anupam Kher was last seen in Tanvi The Great, which he also directed. The film featured an ensemble cast including Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Naseeruddin Shah, and Iain Glen.