Berhampur: Parents and family members of software engineer Sibasish Nayak, who was stuck in the coronavirus infested cruiseliner ‘Diamond Princess’ at Yokohama in Japan, heaved a sigh of relief when he arrived back in Bhubaneswar after spending 15 days in a military camp late Friday night.

“I was reborn. By the grace of God and the blessings of my parents, I have returned home,” he said. Sibasish returned to Bhubaneswar by flight from Delhi Friday afternoon, as arranged by his company.

Fether Lingaraj and mother Jhunu were delighted to see their son at Bhubaneswar airport. Late at night, they returned to their Pandarasahi residence under Badabazar police limits.

Sibasish said he was relieved of his fears and self-loathing after returning home. Sibasish also said in detail about his 23-days stay in the ‘Diamond Princess’ in Japan and his 15-day stay with the Indian Jat Regiment.

Meanwhile, Sibasish’s days are being spent by recounting the horrors of his experience aboard the cruiseliner as the deadly coronavirus continues to spread its wring across the globe.

PNN