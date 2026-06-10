Bhadrak: A probe has been ordered into allegations that policemen delayed shifting an accident-injured victim to hospital as they were engaged in extortion activities in Odisha’s Bhadrak district, an officer said.

The alleged incident took place on National Highway-16 near Maitapur in the district Saturday. But, it came to light Wednesday after a purported video of the incident went viral on some social media platforms, a police officer said.

Bhadrak SP Manoj Kumar Rout Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the allegations surrounding the incident that occurred on the night of June 6, he said.

The SP said a preliminary inquiry had already been conducted, and Additional SP Arup Abhishek Behera has now been entrusted with a detailed investigation into the matter.

The circumstances leading to the accident, the conduct of police personnel at the spot, and allegations made in the viral video will be thoroughly examined, he said.

The role of all police personnel present at the scene, including PCR van staff, constables and home guards, would be verified. Strict action would be taken if any misconduct is established, Rout said.

Responding to allegations of delay in medical assistance, Rout said police had immediately contacted the 108 ambulance service and fire personnel after the mishap.

However, the ambulance reportedly reached the spot late. In the meantime, the injured person was shifted to a PCR van at the request of the vehicle driver while the police waited for medical support. The victim was later shifted to the ambulance for further treatment after its arrival, he said.

On allegations of extortion by police personnel, the SP said the matter was also under investigation, and action would be taken if anyone was found to be involved.

According to reports, a police patrol team engaged in NH patrolling duty was reportedly stopping poultry-laden vehicles near Maitapur on NH-16 on the night of June 6 and demanding money.

A poultry vehicle reportedly moved ahead and collided with another vehicle on the highway, critically injuring one person named Santosh Mallick. While the poultry vehicle driver escaped unhurt, the driver of the other vehicle sought immediate help from police personnel present at the spot, the police said.

However, allegations surfaced that assistance was delayed as police personnel were allegedly engaged in extortion activities at the time.

A complaint was later lodged at Bhadrak Rural Police Station, following which the police initiated an inquiry into the incident.