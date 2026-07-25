Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Saturday lauded Pradhan’s contribution to the education sector and described his resignation as an act of moral responsibility.

CM Majhi said Pradhan, the MP of Sambalpur, had spearheaded transformative reforms, including the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which laid a strong foundation for the future of millions of students.

“Prioritising high moral values above all else, his decision to resign reflects deep principles and an unwavering dedication to public service,” the CM said, while sharing Pradhan’s resignation letter in Hindi.

As Union Minister of Education, Shri @dpradhanbjp led transformative reforms, including the historic National Education Policy (NEP 2020), laying a strong foundation for the future of millions of students across the nation. Prioritizing high moral values above all else, his… https://t.co/wTP17lVJ9X — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) July 25, 2026