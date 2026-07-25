Harare: An all-round India crushed Zimbabwe by 90 runs in the second T20I to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, here Saturday.

The third and final T20I will be played here Sunday.

Chasing 220, Zimbabwe were off to a strong start courtesy Brian Bennett, who struck 32 off 19 balls with three sixes and as many fours. But the hosts lost wickets in clusters to finish at 129 in 17.5 overs.

Earlier, half-centuries from Ishan Kishan (81) and Tilak Varma (60 not out) fired India to a huge 219/5. Kishan and Tilak also put on 94 runs for the fourth wicket, which took India past the 200-run mark.

Brief Scores:

India: 219/5 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 81, Tilak Varma 60 not out; Blessing Muzarabani 1/36)

Zimbabwe: 129 in 17.5 overs (Brian Bennett 32; Yash Thakur 2/30, Prince Yadav 2/10, Abhishek Sharma 3/17).