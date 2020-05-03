Bhubaneswar: Expressing gratitude of defence forces to COVID-19 frontline warriors, an Indian Air Force chopper Sunday showered flowers and petals on KIMS COVID hospital in Bhubaneswar.

It was part of the nation-wide thanksgiving effort by the armed forces to honour doctors, paramedics, sanitation staff and other front-line workers battling coronavirus.

The helicopter hovered over the exclusive COVID hospital and showered petals as doctors, nurses, paramedical, sanitation and other staff and police personnel assembled near the premises.

The COVID-19 ‘warriors’ were seen taking videos and photos from their mobile phones while some others clapped.

It may be mentioned here that the dedicated COVID hospital with 500 beds was set up in April by the state government. It is being staffed and managed by Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS).

(PNN & Agencies)