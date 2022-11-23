Dubai: Star India batter Suryakumar Yadav retained his top spot while all-rounder Hardik Pandya reached joint-50th position in the latest ICC men’s T20I batting rankings released here Wednesday.

Suryakumar consolidated his position at the top of the rankings after his stupendous 111 not out in the second T20I against New Zealand.

Suryakumar has gained 31 rating points from the series and his 890 points keep him 54 ahead of Pakistan’s Mohammed Rizwan, who is placed second.

On the other hand, Hardik, who led India in the series against New Zealand, reached joint-50th among batters courtesy his unbeaten 30 in the final match.

In the bowlers’ chart, seasoned pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has climbed two places to 11th, with left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh moving up a place to 21st.

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has jumped eight places to 40th.

The talismanic Virat Kohli has climbed up to the sixth spot in the ODI rankings while skipper Rohit Sharma continued his stay at number eight.

The injured Jasprit Bumrah, who is 11th, is the top-ranked Indian in the bowlers’ list .

Australia openers David Warner and Travis Head have made notable gains in ODI player rankings after an epic 269-run partnership at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) while Steve Smith’s consistence performances in the home series against England has helped him attain a career-best equalling seventh position.

Warner, a formerly top-ranked batter, has gained one spot to reach fifth position in the list after a score of 106 in the final match that helped him finish with 240 runs and win the Player of the Series award.

Head, who accumulated 208 runs after his Player of the Match effort of 152 at the MCG, has progressed 12 spots to reach 30th position.

Smith finished third in the list of run-scorers, his 195 runs good enough to lift him three places to seventh place, a position he had held in January 2017. Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh too have moved up the list and occupy 68th and 84th positions, respectively.

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc, who was named Player of the Match for a haul of four for 47 in the second ODI in Sydney, has moved up four places to take fourth position while leg-spinner Adam Zampa (up eight places to seventh) and Pat Cummins (up one place to 17th) have also moved up the bowlers’ rankings.

For England, Phil Salt and Dawid Malan have entered the top 100. Salt has progressed six slots to reach 97th position while Malan has advanced 56 places and is ranked 100th.