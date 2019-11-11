Dubai: Star England batsman Jonny Bairstow was Monday reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his “obscene” reaction after being dismissed in the series-deciding T20I against New Zealand at Eden park in Auckland.

Bairstow, who was the man of the match for his whirlwind 18-ball 47, also received one demerit point after being found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

The incident happened Sunday when Bairstow used an “audible obscenity” after his dismissal in the seventh over, which was picked up by the stump mic and heard on TV.

After the day’s play, Bairstow admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

“The England batsman was found to have violated Article 2.3 of the code, which relates to ‘use of an audible obscenity during an international match’,” the ICC said in a statement.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Wayne Knights and Chris Gaffaney and third umpire Christopher Brown as well as fourth umpire Shaun Haig.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

PTI