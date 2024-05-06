Dubai: Pakistan’s left-arm fast-bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus and UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem have made it to the shortlist for ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for April 2024.

Afridi earns the nomination for his wicket-taking endeavours in the side’s drawn T20I series against New Zealand at home. Erasmus was a pivotal figure for Namibia as they recorded a notable series victory in Oman. Waseem, also UAE’s opening batter, impressed in his side’s run to ACC Premier Cup triumph.

Afridi was the primary catalyst for both of Pakistan’s victories in the T20Is against New Zealand. The second T20I saw Afridi blitz through the Blackcaps batting lineup, taking 3-13 as Pakistan registered a dominant victory.

Then, trailing in the series ahead of the fifth and final contest, Afridi once again wreaked havoc, taking 4-30 to salvage the series draw for Pakistan. Eight wickets in the series at an average of 10.00 saw Afridi taking the Player of the Series prize.

On the other hand, Erasmus was at the forefront of his side’s success in Oman, amassing 145 runs and picking eight wickets as Namibia got a 3-2 series victory in Muscat. Erasmus claimed the Player of the Match prize on two separate occasions; first for a tight spell of three wickets for seven runs.

It was followed by a controlled half-century in the second match and his efforts in the decider. Poised at 2-2, the skipper blasted an eye-catching 64 not out in 29 balls before his two wickets and a run out restricted Oman’s run chase to clinch the series with an emphatic win.

Waseem, meanwhile, enjoyed another prolific month at the crease in April as his side claimed the ACC Premier Cup in Oman. A brisk 65 against Bahrain was followed by scores of 45 and 48 against Oman and Cambodia respectively.

Despite failing against Nepal, the 30-year-old regained form at the right time, smashing a fine century in the final against the hosts. The batter struck 269 runs at an average of 44.83 during the month and is now seeking to become the first UAE cricketer to win an ICC Men’s Player of the Month award.

