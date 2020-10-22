Bhubaneswar: With no effective technique in sight to check the transmission of coronavirus, scale of Durga Puja celebration this year, needless to say, will not be like last year’s. However, Indian Council For Cultural Relations (ICCR) has launched a contest for the puja revellers to keep their spirit high.

In #ICCRDurgotsav contest, participants have to send selfies in their Durga Puja attire. They can also share selfies taken during puja celebrations at home. Besides, the contestants have to pen two lines on their special association with the festivity in the comment section and tag as many friends as possible to increase their chances of winning.

Ten participants with best selfies and comments will get opportunities to be featured on ICCR’s Facebook and Twitter cover and official website.

The enthusiasts can post their images till the midnight of October 25, 2020. Entries received after that will not be considered, it was learnt.

Minakshi Mishra, ICCR’s Regional Head, said, “With restrictions on, the festive ambience will not be the same as it was last year. Therefore, we aim to keep high the spirit of the revellers by launching this contest.”

Meanwhile, several puja committees of the city like Nayapalli and Saheed Nagar have decided to celebrate Dussehra online and made arrangements for live streaming of all the rituals from October 22 to 26 to prevent social gathering.

Earlier the government had issued guidelines that said there shouldn’t be more than seven persons in the pandals including the organisers, priests and support staff.

