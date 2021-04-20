New Delhi: The ICSE Class 10 board examinations have been cancelled due as the coronavirus pandemic situation in India is ‘worsening’, the board said Tuesday. The new decision comes days after the ICSE board had made the examinations optional for the students. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board had just days ago postponed its Class 10 and 12 examinations. It came after a nationwide Covid surge and requests from parents and students.

“The safety and wellbeing of our students and teaching faculty is our topmost priority and of paramount interest. So as of now the exams stand cancelled the,” the CISCE said in a circular.

The board had said that new dates for ISC Class 12 examinations will be announced in June. While exams will be held for Class 12 students later, Class 10 students were allowed to opt out.

The board cancelled the examination Tuesday as India since the last one week has been reporting an unprecedented spike in coronavirus cases in India. Tuesday is the sixth consecutive day India recorded over 2,00,000 cases.

The ISC Class 12 examinations, like its CBSE counterpart, will be held at a later date after the Covid situation improves. The CBSE has also cancelled examinations for Class 10 students.