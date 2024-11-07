Bhubaneswar: The Odisha vigilance department Thursday arrested a junior manager of the state-run Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) after detecting disproportionate assets, including a palatial house worth over Rs 3.22 crore, in his possession.

The arrested person, Bijay Kumar Udaysingh, was a junior manager (civil) in Bhubaneswar Construction Division-II of IDCO, the vigilance department said in a statement.

Apart from the four-storey building in Bhubaneswar, he was found in possession of disproportionate assets, including a flat, three high-value plots in Bhubaneswar and Khurda, deposits over Rs 55.5 lakh, and Rs 4.5 lakh in cash, which he could not explain satisfactorily, it said.

Besides, one four-wheeler and three two-wheelers along with gold and household articles worth Rs 29 lakh was also found in his possession, the statement said.

The vigilance department personnel raided six places, including Udaysingh’s house in Bhubaneswar, a flat in Balukhand, his parental house and a crusher unit at Mundamba village in Jankia, the house of a relative in Samantarapur and his chamber in the IDCO office here Wednesday and unearthed the assets.

PTI