The Uttar Pradesh board exams concluded March 12, and answer sheet evaluations are currently underway. While checking the papers, teachers came across some amusing and heartfelt notes from students pleading for good marks, citing family hardships, while others openly expressed fear of failing.

During the evaluation, teachers found several such appeals. One student wrote, “Namaste Sir, please pass me with good marks, or my family will beat me badly.” Another pleaded, “Sir, my grandfather passed away, so I couldn’t prepare. Please give me 55 marks out of 70—I beg with folded hands.” One student even tied their grades to their future, writing, “Sir, if I fail, I won’t be able to get married, so please give me good marks.” Some even claimed they would leave home if they received low scores.

Images of these answer sheets, filled with emotional and humorous requests, are now going viral on social media. The post was originally shared by an account named Dehati Balak.

While many people are finding it funny, others are expressing concern over the immense pressure placed on students. Some believe these notes are written as jokes, while others see them as a reflection of a flawed education system where academic performance is weighed too heavily.

Teachers’ Response

Teachers stated that this isn’t new; every year, they come across similar answer sheets with emotional appeals. However, this year, the number of such cases appears to have increased.