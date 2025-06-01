Bengaluru: As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stormed into the IPL 2025 final after defeating Punjab Kings by 8 wickets in the Qualifier 1, the buzz isn’t just about their on-field performance — it’s also about the cheeky banter off it. And former England captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton are leading the charge.

RCB, led by Rajat Patidar this season, are now just one step away from finally ending their title drought. But while fans wait to see whether they’ll face Mumbai Indians or Punjab Kings in the final June 3, it’s batting coach Dinesh Karthik who’s become the unexpected star of the conversation.

During a light-hearted segment on air, Atherton and Hussain couldn’t resist taking a jab at DK, who took over as RCB’s batting coach this season.

“If they (RCB) win that (IPL trophy), DK is going to be unbearable. One season as Coach and he’s won it,” quipped Hussain, while Atherton added that Karthik might celebrate like John Terry did in 2012—when the Chelsea star famously joined the trophy celebrations in full kit despite not playing in the final.

The banter highlights how much things have changed for RCB this season—not just on the field but behind the scenes.

Watch the viral video:

“DK is going to be unbearable if they win the IPL!” 🤣 Will 2025 finally be the year for Dinesh Karthik’s RCB? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/MbzMo9vUqG — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) May 31, 2025

For years, RCB’s auction strategy had been criticised for chasing big names without building a balanced team. The mid-2010s era of Kohli, Gayle, and de Villiers was thrilling to watch but often left the squad top-heavy and vulnerable.

But this year, with Mo Bobat, Andy Flower, and Dinesh Karthik in the think tank, RCB flipped the script. Rather than splurging on marquee names like Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul or Shreyas Iyer, they opted for strategic value picks: Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya, Phil Salt, Suyash Sharma, Romario Shepherd and Tim David—all of whom have contributed to a well-rounded campaign.

The result? A team that finally looks like a team, not just a collection of stars.

As the final approaches, all eyes are on whether RCB can clinch the trophy at last. And if they do, don’t be surprised to see Dinesh Karthik leading the victory parade—with or without a full kit!

PNN