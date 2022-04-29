Everyone dreams while sleeping. Some people consider dreams to be mere brainchild. According to the scriptures, dreams point us to future events. It is said that some dreams indicate an accident in the future, while there are some dreams which indicate an improvement in the financial situation.

To see these dreams means inflow of money. Today we are going to talk about some such dreams, on seeing which there is incidence of money.

So let’s know about those dreams….

Monetary transaction: If you see yourself transacting money in your dream, then it is considered a very auspicious sign. This type of dream means that you are going to get money.

Saints dream: If you see a saintly type of man in your dream, then it is considered an auspicious sign. The meaning of this sign is that God has a special grace on you. Also, such a dream indicates future progress and profit.

Red colour: If in the dream red grains of pomegranate, red flowers or a woman in red clothes, then it means that Goddess Lakshmi has special grace on you, such dream indicates happiness and prosperity in life.

Milk & yogurt dream: If a ‘kalash’ or a vessel-filled with milk and curd is seen in dream, it means that you are going to get great success in work.

Snake in dream: It is said that if a white or golden colored snake is seen in the dream, it means that Goddess Lakshmi is pleased. Monetary benefit is also expected.

Owl watching: According to the scriptures, owl is considered to be the vehicle of Goddess Lakshmi. In such a situation, seeing an owl in a dream indicates money gain. Such a dream indicates getting the blessings of Mother Lakshmi.