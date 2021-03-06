Some people have problems with trembling hands and feet.

It is a common movement disorder. An involuntary, rhythmic muscle contraction causes the shaking. Tremors are common in the hands, but they can also occur in the arms, head, vocal cords, torso, and legs.

However, ignoring this problem may affect you in the long run. Trembling hands and legs can be a very serious disease. Therefore, if your hands are also facing this problem, you should concern a doctor immediately.

People with this problem may have high blood pressure. If blood circulation increases then hands and legs start trembling. In this case, you should get your blood pressure checked.

Sugar: If your hands and feet tremble then you may have a problem with low blood sugar. Due to low blood pressure, the hands and feet vibrate. Apart from this, due to low blood sugar, the stress level of the body also increases, causing the shaking of limbs.

Anemia: Anemia patients have weakness in body due to a lack of blood. Therefore, their hands and feet vibrate.

Causes of stroke: Blood circulation worsens due to stroke problems. Due to this hands and feet start trembling. Neurotransmitters in the brain also tremble due to chemical leaks. It should not happen that you ignore it and this problem takes serious form.

These steps may help

Limiting or avoiding substances that can cause tremors, such as caffeine and amphetamines, can reduce or eliminate a person’s shaking.

Physical therapy can improve muscle control, functioning, and strength while enhancing coordination and balance. An occupational therapist can help people living with tremors to continue to engage in daily activities.