New Delhi: Given the issues students are facing in filling online forms for admission into various courses offered by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) amid COVID-19 outbreak, the university has extended the admission deadline for July 2020 academic cycle.

Candidates can now apply for the courses till December 15, 2020, a notification issued by IGNOU said.

Candidates can access the notice on IGNOU’s official website: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The official notification of the university reads, “The last date for Fresh Admissions has been extended till 15th December, 2020. (For Programmes other than Certificate and Semester based Programmes) in pursuance of the UGC notice. Interested candidates can apply in Bachelor’s Degree Programmes, Master’s Degree Programmes and Diploma & PG Diploma Programmes of the university.”

The extension of admission date does not apply to certificate and semester-based programmes which include PGDFM, PGDMM, PGDOM, PGDHRM, PGDFMP, DBPOFA, PGDIS MP, MPB, MCA, BCA, as well as all certificate and awareness programmes of six months duration or less.

The re-registration process of the university for January 2021 academic cycle has also started.

In the official notification, the university said, “Re-registration means registering for next year/semester of a Programme. So it is applicable only to students enrolled in undergraduate/ postgraduate / semester-based programmes of two-three year duration”.

The last date to re-registration for January-2021 session is January 15.

On the other hand, re-registration facility for Master of Business Administration, Master of Business Administration (Banking & Finance) (MPB) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) has started from December 5.

