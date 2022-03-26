Aska: The IIC of Gangapur police station in Ganjam district died after being hit by a bullet when his service revolver accidentally went off Friday.

Debkumar Gamango was rushed to Aska Community Health Centre where he was declared brought dead, Ganjam SP Brijesh Rai informed.

Gangapur police registered a case and sent the body for autopsy. The IIC was reportedly cleaning his service revolver when the loaded firearm went off accidentally.

“Gamango had taken charge as IIC about four months ago. A detailed investigation has been ordered into the case. Further details will emerge soon,” the SP added.

PNN