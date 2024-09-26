Bhubaneswar: In a major achievement for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar, six of its distinguished faculty members have been recognised amongst the top 2 per cent of scientists worldwide, according to the prestigious global ranking released by Stanford University in collaboration with Dutch academic publishing company, Elsevier. The recognition places IIT Bhubaneswar’s faculty amongst the most impactful researchers globally, solidifying the institution’s reputation for excellence in research and innovation.

The recognised faculty members for the year 2024 are Subhransu Ranjan Samantaray, School of Electrical and Computer Sciences; Rajan Jha, School of Basic Sciences; P Dinakar, School of Infrastructure, Manas Mohan Mahapatra, School of Mechanical Sciences; Pattabhi Ramaiah Budarapu, School of Mechanical Sciences and Barathram Ramkumar, School of Electrical and Computer Sciences.

According to institute sources, the faculty members have been acknowledged for their groundbreaking research and high-impact publications, setting new benchmarks in their respective fields. Four of these faculty members—Subhransu Ranjan Samantaray, Rajan Jha, P Dinakar, and VR Pedireddi have also been recognised for their career-long contributions, adding further prestige to their recognition. Institute director Shreepad Karmalkar expressed his pride and congratulated to the recognised faculty members saying, “This recognition is a testament to the high-calibre research being conducted at IIT Bhubaneswar. The faculty members continue to push the boundaries of knowledge and innovation, and their inclusion in this elite list reflects the institute’s commitment to excellence in research and development.”

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP