Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is going to issue admit cards for Joint Admission Test for Masters 2024 (JAM 2024) Monday.

Candidates who have applied for the test can download admit cards from the official website at jam.iitm.ac.in when it’s available.

Notably, JAM is scheduled for February 11, 2024 (Sunday) and the results are expected to be announced March 22, 2024.

It can be mentioned here that IIT Madras has uploaded mock tests on the website. Candidates can use the mock tests to better prepare for the examination.

How to download JAM 2024 admit card

First, go to the official website at jam.iitm.ac.in Open the admit card download link present on the home page Log in using your credentials Download your admit card

For future reference, take a printout of it.

What is the IIT JAM examination?

IIT JAM is a nationwide entrance examination conducted for admission to MSc and various other postgraduate programs at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and integrated PhD programs at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, as well as other government-funded institutions. The scores achieved in the annual IIT JAM examination held in February determine the eligibility of candidates for admission to a diverse range of courses.

