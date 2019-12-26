Boinda: Despite controlling measures by excise officials, illegal cannabis cultivation remains a ‘better alternative’ to paddy, wheat and jute for farmers in Angul district.

Earlier, miscreants used to cultivate cannabis on forest land for consumption in local market. Some of them smuggled cannabis to other parts of Odisha in buses and trains. In the process many got caught.

In the last five years a huge amount of cannabis has been destroyed by excise officials who also arrested 36 people. They have also filed cases against 48 persons for being involved in cannabis trade. However, even then the cultivation continues unabated as the product brings in huge profits.

Locals have blamed involvement of unscrupulous policemen behind the spike in cannabis cultivation.

Villagers alleged that cannabis cultivation is flourishing in Mamaurijharan, Udal, Hagirinal, Takaba, Madhapur, Jaygarh, Kundali, Uchhabali, Prunapani, Bhajanapal, Hinjirida, Gundurijharan, Baliamba and Charanamana villages under Handapa police limits and Laxmipur, Ghatitentuli, Rainali, Kansab, Korab, Jhatikibahal, Khalitaila and Bipratithi villages under Thankurgarh police limits.

It should be stated here that in 2014 forest department officials along with their counterparts of the excise department destroyed cannabis plantations worth more than Rs 52 lakh under Thankurgarh and Handapa police limits and arrested six persons. The following year 10 persons were arrested and plants worth Rs 59 lakh burnt.

Continuing their drive in 2016, the officials destroyed crops worth Rs 60 lakh and arrested 12 people. In 2017 and 2018 the figures stood at (Rs 30 lakh, eight arrested) and (Rs 20 lakh, five arrested).

Sources said that annual trade of cannabis is over a crore per hectare of land in the district. Keeping the high rate of profitability in mind, people indulge in producing cannabis, in spite of the dangers associated with it.

When asked excise official of Athamallick Prafulla Kumar Pati said, whenever they get information about cannabis cultivation acting they immediately destroy it.

PNN