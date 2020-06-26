Nayagarh: Amid allegation of illegal cattle trade going unchecked in Nayagarh district, police seized seven trucks and two pickup vans with 88 cattle near Kantilo area of Khandapada in Nayagarh district, Friday.

According to police, the vehicles were on their way to West Bengal when a patrolling team seized the vehicles filled with cattle. Police also arrested a cattle transporter and driver. Currently they are being interrogated.

Locals claimed that many trucks are engaged in illegally trafficking cattle to the neighbouring state on a daily basis. They said that in spite of repeated appeals and complaints, police have not initiated any action against the illegal cattle traders.

All the bovines have sent to animal home in the district

A few days back, Odisha police also seized two pick-up vans carrying 25 cattle from Choudwar in Cuttack district. Police arrested some local youths in this connection. According to sources, the cattle were being sent to Bhadrak and Balasore districts.

PNN