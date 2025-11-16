Hatadihi: Days after Nandipada police in Keonjhar district seized 18 Hyva trucks and a tractor carrying illegally mined sand, two alleged sand smugglers have been arrested in connection with the case, police said Saturday.

Police had seized the illegally mined sand-laden vehicles November 10 and registered 19 cases in this connection.

Nandipada police inspector-in-charge Dharmendra Shanti said two local sand smugglers have been arrested.

The accused were identified as Deepti Ranjan Nayak of Ishala village under Nandipada police limits and Bhupesh Nayak of Apanda village under Bant police station in Bhadrak district.

Meanwhile, in a separate late-night operation Friday, a team led by Keonjhar mining officer Tarini Singh seized four more Hyva trucks from the Habaleshwar panchayat area for allegedly transporting sand illegally.

The mining personnel handed over the vehicles to the Nandipada police, Shanti said.