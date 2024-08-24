Bhubaneswar: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy to very heavy rain in several parts of Odisha over the next three days as the low-pressure area over Jharkhand moved westward and turned well marked, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has issued a high alert for all the districts.

“The IMD indicates that this system is expected to continue moving westward and intensify into a depression over west Madhya Pradesh by August 26. It is projected to advance towards south Rajasthan and adjacent north Gujarat by August 27,” the SRC said.

Additionally, under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the north Bay of Bengal, a new low-pressure area is anticipated to develop in the same region within the next 48 hours, according to the IMD’s evening bulletin.

The IMD’s forecast predicts that heavy to very heavy rainfall will impact many areas of Odisha until August 26.

The IMD has issued an orange warning (be prepared), forecasting heavy to very heavy rain (7 to 20 cm) in one or two places across Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, and Kendrapada districts Sunday.

The IMD has also issued a yellow warning (be updated) for heavy rain (7 to 11 cm) in one or two locations across Balasore, Bhadrak, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Balangir, Nuapada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Boudh, Deogarh, Bargarh, Sonepur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, and Sambalpur districts.

From Sunday night to Monday morning, the IMD has issued another orange warning for heavy to very heavy rain (7 to 20 cm) at one or two places in Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts.

Concurrently, a yellow warning for heavy rain (7 to 11 cm) has been issued for one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Malkangiri, Koraput, Sundargarh, and Jharsuguda districts.

For August 26, the IMD has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain (7 to 11 cm) in one or two locations across Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts.

On Saturday, many parts of Odisha experienced heavy rainfall, while several other areas saw light to moderate showers, according to revenue department sources.

In light of these developments, the SRC has instructed all district collectors to remain vigilant and prepare for potential impacts due to the expected heavy rainfall.

