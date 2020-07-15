Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Metrological Department (IMD) Wednesday issued a rainfall and thunderstorm warning for ten districts of the state valid till 8:30am of July 16.

In its afternoon bulletin, the centre said: “Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Odisha.”

IMD has issued yellow warning to ten districts till 8:30 am of July 16. People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Yellow warning (be updated):

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Sonepur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Malkangiri.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 35 degree Celsius was recorded at Paralakhemundi in Gajapati Wednesday, the centre said.

