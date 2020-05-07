Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic circulation extending up to 0.9 km above mean sea level lies over east Vidarbha and neighbourhood.

The trough/wind discontinuity from east Bihar to south Tamil Nadu now runs from the aforementioned cyclonic circulation over east Vidarbha to south Tamil Nadu across Telangana and Rayalaseema extending up to 0.9 km above mean sea level.

For this the regional centre of India Metrological Department (IMD) Thursday alerted for light to moderate rain or thundershower will likely to occur for five days at most places over the districts of Coastal and South Interior Odisha.

In its afternoon bulletin, the centre said: “Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of coastal Odisha, south interior Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal and at one or two places over the rest of the districts of Odisha.”

IMD has issued yellow warning to several districts till 8:30am of May 8. People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Yellow warning (be updated):

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching up to 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over districts of Coastal Odisha, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal & Rayagada .

