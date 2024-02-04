Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of IMD in Bhubaneswar Sunday issued a Yellow Warning for dense fog in several districts of Odisha.

Upto 8:30am of February 5: As per the Yellow Warning (be updated), dense fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Puri, Khurda, Ganjam, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts.

In the same timeframe, dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of the state. Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of coastal Odisha and one or two places over the districts of interior Odisha

From 8:30am of February 5 to 8:30am of February 6: As per the Yellow Warning (be updated), dense fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Nayagarh, Khurda and Puri districts.

In the same time frame, dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of the state. Along with that shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of north Odisha and one or two places over the districts of south Odisha.

The weather agency forecast no change in maximum temperature (night) over the next four to five days at many places over the districts of Odisha.

In Bhubaneswar, for the next 24 hours, fog/ mist in the morning and later in the day, mainly clear sky is expected. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 32 degree Celsius and 20 degree Celsius respectively.

PNN