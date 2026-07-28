Baripada: Heavy and continuous rainfall triggered flooding in several parts of Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, raising the water level in the Budhabalanga River and inundating homes, farmlands in Udala area, sources said Tuesday.

The worst-hit areas included Udala, where incessant rain since Monday night created a flood-like situation. Rainwater entered several houses in Bausapal village along the Udala-Balasore road, besides flooding the local Anganwadi centre and the Subhadra Shakti Gruha, sources said.

In Jaipur village of Balasore district, floodwater submerged two houses, prompting authorities to evacuate the affected residents to safer locations, the sources added.

The persistent rainfall also inundated acres of farmland, causing widespread crop damage across the affected areas. Several houses in Udala, Kaptipada and Gopabandhu Nagar blocks remained surrounded by floodwater as waterlogging continued to disrupt normal life, the source informed.

PNN