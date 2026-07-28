Bhubaneswar/Phulbani: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced that the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Phulbani will be renamed after Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati in recognition of the revered saint’s lifelong service and sacrifice for the welfare of Kandhamal’s tribal communities.

Paying tribute to Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati, the CM said the decision aims to preserve his enduring legacy and honour his contribution to education, social service and tribal upliftment in Odisha.

The CM also sanctioned Rs 13 crore from the Chief Minister’s Special Assistance Fund for the preservation and development of the Jaleshpata Ashram, the Ashram School and the Kanyashram established by the saint.

According to the CMO, the financial assistance will be utilised to conserve the heritage of the Jaleshpata Ashram while strengthening educational and residential infrastructure for students.