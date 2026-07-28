Chandbali: Passengers had a close shave after a motor boat got stranded for more than three hours in the Mantei River near Panchutikri Ghat in Bhadrak district.

According to reports, the boat was ferrying passengers Monday, including women, children and elderly people, across the river from Panchutikri Ghat when it got stuck in overgrown weeds in the middle of the river and was unable to move.

The incident triggered panic among those on board.

After receiving information, local residents rushed to the ghat and launched a rescue operation. Using ropes, they pulled the stranded boat to the riverbank after prolonged efforts.

All passengers were rescued safely, and no injuries were reported.

The incident has raised concerns over passenger safety at the ghat, as the boat reportedly did not carry life jackets.

Residents alleged that ferry services are operating without adequate safety measures and demanded regular mechanical inspections of boats, mandatory safety equipment and stronger emergency rescue arrangements.

The administration has begun an inquiry into the incident. Residents have urged authorities to take effective steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.