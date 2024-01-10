Bhubaneswar: IMD Bhubaneswar Wednesday in its midday weather bulletin said that as many as 19 Odisha districts are very likely to experience dense fog January 11.

The weather agency also informed that over the next 48 hours dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of the state. Additionally, shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of coastal Odisha, north interior Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of south interior Odisha.

Upto 8:30am of Jan 11: As per Yellow Warning (be updated), dense fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Angul, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada and Koraput districts.

From 8:30am of Jan 11 to 8:30am of Jan 12: As per the Yellow Warning (be prepared), dense fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Rayagada and Koraput districts.

Temperature forecast: No large change in minimum temperature (night) over the next two days and thereafter fall by 2 to 3 degree Celsius at many places over the districts of the state.

In Bhubaneswar, over the next 24 hours, the occurrence of dense fog is likely and the maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 28 degree Celsius and 17 degree Celsius respectively.

