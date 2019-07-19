Khandapara: A rain-measuring gauge and a weather forecast device, set up on the premises of Khandapara block office in Nayagarh district by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the benefit of farmers, has been lying defunct since it has been installed. It has given rise to resentment among local residents.

The IMD had installed the devices eight years ago. Had it been functional it would have predicted weather conditions and the amount of rainfall the block would receive. But within a few weeks after the machines were installed, they became dysfunctional.

Several attempts to contact block development officer (BDO), Gaurab Pradhan for his reaction on this went futile, one of his predecessors Kailash Chandra Sial said that he had no information as to who is in charge of the devices.

Even though the machines are surrounded by wire fencing, lack of maintenance has led to growth of shrubs and foliage over them.

The information board has the address of Deputy Director General, India Meteorological Department, Shivaji Nagar, Pune.

Neither the IMD nor the block authorities are taking any steps to get the machines functional and is hurting the sentiment of the farmers.

