Daringbadi: The family of Rupeli Pradhan of Sulumaha village is all set to celebrate Dussehra pompously this year. The same is the case with many of her neighbours in this remote hamlet under Daringbadi block of Kandhamal district who would otherwise struggle to buy new cloths for their children during the festive season, years on.

The turnaround in their home finances has been made possible after food major ITC (Indian Tobacco Company), for the first time ever, decided to buy the entire harvest of these women turmeric farmers – belonging to a self-help group (SHG) – at a price they have never got before.

“ITC purchased our entire stock of 15 metric tonnes of turmeric at Rs168 per kg which we have never earned over the years,” said Jenima Pradhan, president of the SHG explaining how the members of the group would struggle to sell their produce as cheap as Rs110 per kg to local traders.

In fact, some time back, these farmers were reluctant to take up turmeric cultivation, and chose corn and other crops instead, due to the low selling price of the household spice.

However, the encouragement for the cultivation, carried out using organic methods, came from the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TCMDFI) under the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs which urged ITC to buy turmeric from women farmers in the district.

With ITC finally keeping its promise, the famed turmeric will now reach every nook and corner of the country and abroad.

Sources said that the SHG – Pragati Van Dhan Vikash Centrein Sriniketa panchayat earned a total of Rs25 lakh from the sale of turmeric this season.

The first turmeric-laden truck left for the ITC godown from Sulumaha village by Velugu association under the supervision of Project Administrator Krupasindhu Behera of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) at Baliguda Friday.

Behera said the tie-up with the food major will now help the turmeric grown in the region to reach various parts of the country and overseas markets.

Later, in a meeting Behera, TCMDFI Regional Managers Rahul Kumar, Debashis Nanda, Kambupani Babu, Velugu Association Secretary B Sanjiv Rao, Project Coordinator Tirupati Rao, Regional Coordinator Jibanta Nayak advised the women farmers on various aspects of turmeric cultivation through organic methods.

A book on turmeric cultivation using organic methods by an agriculture scientist was also unveiled on the occasion. The members also urged the PA, and ITDA to provide them with a room to open a shop and a godown to store their harvest. Behera assured them to take steps in this regard.

