Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s last film ‘Zero’ which was released in December, last turned out to be a damp squib with a collection of approximately Rs 95 crore. Much to the despair of his fans, SRK has failed to deliver a mega hit for quite some time now. He is eager to do a film that will once more take him to the top of the table.

Shah Rukh has been going through a few projects for some time now for that ‘perfect’ script. If sources are to be believed, he has liked an idea given to him by director Raj Kumar Hirani. If the same sources are to be believed, SRK and Raj Kumar Hirani may announce teaming up for the project very soon. In his career, Hirani has never given a flop and at the moment, Shah Rukh Khan needs a hit.

Hirani, it should be stated here, has directed Aamir Khan in blockbuster films like ‘3 Idiots’ and ‘PK’, but has never worked with Shah Rukh.

They could have done so in 2003 when Hirani approached SRK to do the lead role in ‘Munnabhai MBBS’. However, at that point of time, the script did not attract SRK much and he opted out of the project. It went to Sanjay Dutt and the rest as they say is history. The movie was a huge hit and gave Sanjay Dutt’s career a new lease of life. The sequel to the movie, ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’ which was released in 2006 was another huge hit.

At the moment, however, SRK is willing to team up with Hirani for a change in fortunes. The romantic superstar hasn’t had a release for the last seven months and his fans are growing anxious by the day. Well here’s some good news for them as Shah Rukh may soon start working for a new release soon.

