New Delhi: India Friday strongly urged Iran to avoid attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers under any circumstances with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveying to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi that New Delhi condemns any such strike by any party.

Jaishankar said this during a phone conversation with Araghchi.

“Conveyed our deep concerns at the ongoing hostilities in the region. Strongly urged that attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers be avoided under any circumstance,” the external affairs minister said on social media.

“India condemns any such attack by any party.”

Jaishankar said he was apprised of Iran’s perspective of current developments and discussions which are underway.

“India is always supportive of dialogue and diplomacy,” he said.

The phone conversation between the two foreign ministers came amid increasing hostilities between Iran and the US.

India has been voicing serious concerns over attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh told Rajya Sabha on Thursday that 16 Indian nationals, including 10 seafarers, have been killed and another 75 injured in the West Asia conflict since February.

“Since the outbreak of the conflict in the Middle East in 2026, 16 Indian nationals, including 10 seafarers have lost their lives in the Middle East (one in Saudi Arabia; two in Kuwait; eight in Oman; one in Iraq; and four in UAE), and 75 Indians have been injured (32 in UAE; 24 in Oman; four in Qatar; 13 in Kuwait; one in Saudi Arabia; and one in Israel),” Singh said.

He was replying to a question.

“In a separate accident not related to attacks, 12 Indian nationals have lost their lives in Ras Laffan Gas Facility in Qatar,” Singh said, referring to an explosion and fire at an energy complex in June.