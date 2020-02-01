A budget is an estimation of revenue and expenses over a specified future period of time and is usually compiled and re-evaluated on a periodic basis. Today India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the budget for 2020-21.

There are certain rules which should be followed while presenting the Budget. But there is a country where there is a strange law.

Today we are going to tell you about a country where if the minister wants can drink alcohol even before presenting the budget. Yes, you must be feeling strange to know this, but this thing is 100% true.

In Britain, there is a law according to which on the budget day, the chancellor can present the budget by drinking alcohol. Let us tell you that the minister presenting the budget in the UK Parliament is called Chancellor.

According to media reports, the rule book (rule book) of the House of Commons, the Parliament of Britain, has made a rule regarding the drinking of alcohol. However, it is written that only the Chancellor is allowed to present the budget after drinking alcohol, that too for one day only. After this, they too are not allowed to come to Parliament inebriated condition. The rule is believed to have been in place in Britain for decades. However, in today’s time people call this rule absurd.

There is another strange thing related to the budget in Britain. The same briefcase was used for 100 years to present the budget here. The briefcase was made in 1860 for the William Ewart Gladstone, who commissioned a wooden box, lined in black satin and covered in scarlet leather.