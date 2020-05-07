Summer is here and mangoes, the ‘king of fruit’, have hit the markets. Mango lovers wait eagerly for this fruit throughout the year. But the fun of mangoes fades when chemically ripened mangoes are eaten because their taste and sweetness differ from the natural ones.

At the same time, mangoes ripened with the help of chemicals also affect health. Today in this article, we will tell you the side effects of mangoes ripened with chemicals and how to identify such mangoes.

Chemical mangoes are very dangerous for your health. If you are buying beautiful yellow ripe mangoes available in the market, then you are also bringing home a number of diseases. Before buying such mangoes, please check because the farmers and traders who ripe these mangoes with chemical can affect your nervous system.

Why they are dangerous

Chemicals such as calcium carbide, acetylene gas, carbon mono oxide are used to ripe raw mangoes or other raw fruits. The chemicals can cause fatal diseases like skin cancer, colon cancer, cervical cancer and brain damage.

How to identify mangoes ripened using chemicals

It is not very difficult to identify fruits ripened from chemicals. If you see green spots on the fruits then those are chemical ones, because chemical-ripened mangoes appear yellow and green. While naturally ripe mangoes do not have green spots.

On the other hand, a mango ripened due to chemicals looks yellow and white while a naturally ripened mango on the tree looks completely yellow from the inside. At the same time, eating a chemical-rich fruit will taste bitter and acidic and there is a slight burning sensation in the mouth.