Moscow: Russia has declared 40 German diplomats “personae non gratae” in a tit-for-tat move, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow announced

The Ministry summoned German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr Monday in protest over Berlin’s decision to declare 40 Russian diplomats working in Germany “personae non gratae” earlier in April, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Ministry called Germany’s motives behind the expulsion of the Russian diplomats “unacceptable”, and informed the Ambassador that 40 German diplomats would be declared “personae non grata” in a symmetrical response.

Responding to Russia’s move, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that it was “expected” but was “in no way justified”.

She said the Russian diplomats previously expelled by Germany “did not serve diplomacy for a single day” while those expelled by Russia had “not done anything wrong”.