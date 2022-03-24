Bhadrak/Nayagarh: Separate incidents of poll violence were reported from some parts of Odisha Thursday during the elections to 109 urban local bodies (ULBs) in the state.

The polling is underway at three Municipal Corporations, 106 Municipalities and Notified Area Councils.

In the first incident, a youth was stabbed by unidentified miscreants outside the polling booth No-16 in ward No-9 of Dhamnagar NAC in Bhadrak district. The incident took place following a scuffle over vote leading to severe injuries. The injured was rescued and rushed to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Bhadrak for treatment.

In another incident Thursday, vice-chairman of Khandapada block in Nayagarh Sishir Kumar Sahoo was attacked by some miscreants over political rivalry outside a booth in local women’s college campus.

Notably, Secretary of State Election Commission (SEC) informed that 32 per cent voting for the ULBs and 21 per cent voter turnout was recorded in three municipal corporations till 12 noon. Voting for 106 ULBs and three Corporations of the state will continue till 5.00pm.

PNN