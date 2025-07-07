Bhadrak: Two brothers were killed and another person was injured when lightning struck them while working in their agricultural field in Bhadrak district Monday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Madan Maharana (60) and Hurdananda Maharana (57) of Chandasahi village under Tihidi police limits.

Though they were rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Tihidi, the doctors there declared the two brothers as dead on arrival.

In a separate incident, another farmer, Giridhari Mohalika (64) of Charibatia village, suffered burn injuries due to a lightning strike. He was initially treated at Tihidi CHC but was later shifted to the Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital after his condition deteriorated, police said.

Tihidi police station has registered two cases of unnatural death (UD) and the bodies were sent for post-mortem to the district hospital.