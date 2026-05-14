Dharamsala: Shardul Thakur returned with excellent figures of 4 for 39 but Punjab Kings still scored 200 for 8 in their IPL match against Mumbai Indians Thursday.

Invited to bat, Prabhsimran Singh top-scored for Punjab with a 32-ball 57 while Azmatullah Omarzai chipped in with 38 off 17 balls. Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly contributed 22 and 21 respectively.

Deepak Chahar (2/36), Corbin Bosch (1/42) and Raj Bawa (1/11) were the other MI wicket takers.

Mumbai Indians are already out of the IPL play-offs race.

Brief Scores:

Punjab Kings: 200 for 8 in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 57; Shardul Thakur 4/39).